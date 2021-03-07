SYLVIA JENKINS HOLLEY, 85, of Milton, W.Va., left us to be with her late husband, Emory Holley, in heaven, on March 4, 2021. She passed peacefully in her bed, surrounded by a loving family, after a lifetime of sharing her hearth and home with a great many friends, family and the occasional pet monkey. She mothered five ornery sons and two — slightly less ornery — daughters: Emma, Jack, Donald, Terry, David, Mary Lou and Michael. Raising seven children is a remarkable feat on its own, but if you knew half the shenanigans that bunch pulled, she should be listed in the Motherhood Hall of Fame. Sylvia’s children blessed her with twenty-six grandchildren, and those grandchildren gave her many more blessings of their own, but not a one ever had to squeeze to fit inside Sylvia’s heart. She had love for one and all … as well as a hot meal. She did not abide rumbling bellies and fought tirelessly to see everyone well fed at all times, armed with the recipe secrets and culinary wisdom only a kind grandmother knows. She enjoyed solving puzzles, crafts of all kinds, hunting for the best bargains, and keeping a noisy menagerie of birds. Her laughter often came easy, with a knack for finding humor in anything. She had a hundred stories but would always patiently listen to yours. She was a wonderful woman. Of her descendants, she is survived by all, with the exception of only one precious soul, Levi Condee, with whom she is now reunited. Of her brothers and sisters, she is preceded in death by: Opal, George, Harold, Irvin, Samuel, Mildred, Alice and her baby sister, Judy. She is survived by her loving, nearly identical sister, Lurie. Sylvia meant something to so many people. Her impact on this world cannot be understated. Whether she was a mother to you, motherly toward you, or a friend you played bingo with on the weekend … whether you knew her as mom, Sylvie Mae or Mamaw Honey, we invite anyone who wishes to celebrate a remarkable woman and a life well-lived to join us at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville Monday, March 8, 2021. Visitation is at noon and the service is at 1 p.m. Pastor Tracy Call will be officiating. Burial will follow at Barker Ridge Cemetery. Tracy and Sylvia became fast friends during their time together, and we would like to thank him for everything he has done for her and her family. Tracy’s visits were always a welcome comfort. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

