Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Our precious baby bear, TAIYARI REASE SOTELO, born July 7, 2020, beloved infant son of Lindsey Collins and Juan Martin Sotelo-Rodriguez of Huntington, W.Va., gained his angel wings on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Taiyari forever changed our lives in the short 50 days God blessed us with. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Gabriel Nicholas Sotelo-Maynard (son of Mollie Maynard) of Grayson, Ky.; maternal grandparents, Tiffany Reasor of Huntington, W.Va., and Steven L. Collins (Kelly Landrum) of Jackson, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Abigail “Abi” Rodriguez Robles and Jose Guadalupe “Lupe” Sotelo Valencia of Huntington, W.Va.; maternal great-grandparents, Roger Reasor and Autumn (Mac F.) Trace of Jackson, Ohio, Bonnie Griffith and the late Dwight Wilcox of Wellston, Ohio; paternal great-grandparents, Raymundo Sotelo Vallejo and Isabel Valencia Ramirez and the late Juana Robles Serra and Gabriel Rodriguez, all of Guanajuato, Mexico; maternal uncle, Steven M. (Misty) Collins, cousin, Paisley Collins of New Castle, Ind.; paternal aunt, Diana Gabriela “Gabby” Sotelo-Rodriguez of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as other relatives; family friends, Rudi Ann Smith, Regina May, Leah Suiter, all of Huntington, W.Va., and Kate Suiter of Waverly, Ohio. The family would like to thank the ER staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital for the care provided to Taiyari and his family. Services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., with visitation on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and services on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.