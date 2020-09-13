Essential reporting in volatile times.

TAMARA DAWN WATTS, 52, of Lesage, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Tammy will forever be remembered by her mother, Alberta Watts of Lesage; her sister, Marty Kingery of Lesage; and five precious nephews and nieces whom she loved more than anything else, including nephew, Billy Hughes of Ashton, W.Va.; nephew, Wyatt Kingery of Lesage; niece, Clara Grace Kingery of Lesage; great-niece, Sumer Hughes of Milton; and great-nephew, Javen Hughes of Milton. She will also forever be remembered by many special friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Ronald Watts of Lesage, and her loving sister, Sherry Hughes of Ashton, W.Va. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Doug Spurlock. Burial to follow at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

