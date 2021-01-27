TAMMY JO ADKINS, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 23, 2021. She was born November 17, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Cletis and Lola Bills Adkins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Dale Adkins. She is survived by her sister, Robin and Roy Perry of Fayetteville, N.C., and brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Scott and Nancy Adkins of Crown City, Ohio; two special aunts, Marty Feltner and Becky Wiley, both of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.