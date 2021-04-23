TAMMY LEE PITTS, 58, of Barboursville, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was born December 6, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Robert and Dorothy Collins of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Ernie Hutchinson, Charles and Erma Collins; and a brother, Larry Copley. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Grace and Garrett Vanderpool of Ashland, Ky.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Robin and Keith Adkins, and Dee and Mike Ashworth, both of Huntington; three nieces, September Copley, Holly (Rod) Adkins, Emily (Brett) Wellman; one nephew, Robert Seth (Sarah) Adkins; four great-nephews, Tyler Morris, Grady Cole Adkins, Easton Taylor and Bennett Henry Wellman; former spouse of 30 years, David Pitts. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

