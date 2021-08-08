TAMMY SUE “MOMMA” CHRISTIAN, 58, of West Hamlin, W.Va., born February 3, 1963, gained her angel wings and joined the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021. Tammy was a selfless woman who was always putting everyone else first before herself. She was a beautiful soul with a smile that would light up the universe and a heart that was full of love and joy. Tammy was a loving wife, sister, mother and mawmaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Mary Christian, and her younger brother, Michael Christian. She is survived by her husband, Thomas McGuire; her daughters, Cati Christian, Cora Vance, Melissa Terpening; her grandkids, Lee, Cara and Haylee Vance; nieces and nephews, Cassie and William Wallace, and their kids, Ricky, Fylix, Kynsley, Alayna and Sawyer, and Corey and Amanda Christian, and their daughter, Quinlynn; an entire FFA Chapter that she adopted and loved dearly; her oldest brother, Billy Christian and Kevin Young; her younger sister, Patti Boe and her husband Doug; special cousin, Sue Jarrell; a whole slew of close, dear friends; and two special friends, Rhonda Miller and Lacey Meadows, who took care of her in her final days. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
