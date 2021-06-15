TERESA ANN BROWNING, 61, of Leland, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will be at The McCallister Family Cemetery. She was born July 29, 1959, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hedrick “Wirt” and Aldine “Deanie” Dailey McCallister. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Dale McCallister. Teresa was a Labor and Delivery nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital for many years, where she loved her job and helping bring babies into the world. She had a passion for nursing and caring for others. She is survived by her husband, Gary Browning of Leland, N.C.; stepmother, Sue McCallister of Barboursville, W.Va.; daughter, Heather Workman (Jay) of Barboursville, W.Va.; sons, Jon-Erik Miller (Ashley) of Henderson, W.Va., Andy Miller (Kyri) of Milton, W.Va., and Lewis Caleb Browning (Megan) of Logan, W.Va.; sister, Sandra McCallister of Wilmington, N.C.; stepbrother, Kris Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Donna McCallister; eight grandchildren she dearly loved, Genna, Kari, Bradly, Bayleigh, Jacob, Jon-Tate, Cheyenne and Jeremiah; one great-granddaughter, Kalianne; and special friends, Gary and Sandy Aldridge of Leland, N.C. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
