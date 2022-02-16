TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY, 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. She was born December 26, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Judith Ross Adkins of Barboursville and the late Winford R. Adkins. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Zach Laney of Barboursville, W.Va., and Josh Adkins of Branchland, W.Va.; two sisters, Lisa Cardwell of Barboursville and Cheryl Coy of Indiana; two brothers, Larry Adkins of Ona, W.Va., and Scott Adkins of Bowen Ridge; five grandchildren, Cali Douglas, Judith Laney, James Laney, Jadyn Adkins and Skylar Adkins. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tony Mays officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

