With profound sadness we announce the passing of Terry, my beloved wife, loving and devoted sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Terry touched the hearts of everyone she knew and many times changed them profoundly for the good. TERRY E. GIBSON 61, of Lexington, Ky., passed away May 8, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Terry was born in Huntington, W.Va., and grew up in Muncie, Indiana, where she and her siblings enjoyed living in the country pretending to be "The Monroes," hunting for arrowheads, riding bikes, exploring and attending church where her father preached. When her family moved to Milton, W.Va., Terry soon followed and helped her father start Gibson Glass. Later, Terry attended the University of Kentucky with a degree in Respiratory. She enjoyed a successful career in Respiratory medicine for many decades and was well known for her exceptional intelligence, fairness, being a genuine friend and saving many lives. Terry is/was/always will be cherished and loved by her wife, Christi, and beloved mother to fur baby Shiloh and her fur "brother" Buddy. Her family, Sandy, David, Leah, Cali, Anna, Charlee, Rhonda, Roger, Mendy, Gary, Eric, Laurissa, Lexi, Macie, Rachel, Lisa, Jesse, J.D. and Emily. Along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends -- We love Terry and we will all miss her deeply. Predeceased by her loving parents, Rev. Charles and Maxine Gibson, her brother Phillip and her sister Sharolyn. Terry now resides with her Heavenly Father along with them and many loved ones. Terry received a heart transplant in 2016 and while limited, she continued to live, laugh and love us all to the fullest. She enjoyed a clean house, loved gardening and Calla Lillies, KY Wildcats, Calipari, the UK Alumni, Gibson Glass, staying in contact with friends and family, get togethers with "the sisters," laughing, playing with the dogs, zip lining, traveling and being spontaneous. Most of all, Terry loved her whole family and was always there for them. Terry was our rock, our safe harbor, our love and will be dearly missed by us all and forever and a day in our hearts. Private service for family and friends will be 11 a.m. for visitation and 12 p.m. for the service, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in the Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Fairland took on future Heisman winner Burrow in 2013
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
Images
Collections
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade