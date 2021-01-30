TERRY LEE NEAL, 68, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 9, 1952 in Milton, a son of the late Bermin and Mary Neal. He retired from CSX and the WV Army National Guard, which included a tour of duty during Desert Storm. Terry was an active member of Union Baptist Church where he served as Trustee. He is survived by his wife Ladona; daughter Carrie Hunt and her husband Jeremey Hunt; son Jonathan; five grandchildren, Kayla Hendricks and her husband Chuck, Vince, Rebekah, Rachel and Reese; one great-grandchild, Charleigh Rose; sister Judy Olson; and brothers Randy, Chris and Kelly Neal. Visitation will be private with family only due to COVID-19, masks required at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral service will be graveside at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

