TERRY LYNN ADKINS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Garland Perry. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. He was born February 5, 1963, in Huntington, a son of the late Herbert and Zeda Lester Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Scott Adkins, and one brother, Garland “Hunky” Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Gue Adkins; one daughter, Sandra Adkins (Dustin Ball) of Ashland, Ky.; best friend and brother, Thurman (Kathy) Adkins of Barboursville, and brother, David (Gail) Adkins of Branchland, and sister-in-law, Donna Adkins of Huntington; two grandchildren, Amya Gail Stamper-Adkins and Chason Lee Adkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
