TERRY RAY JOHNSON, 66, of Huntington, passed away May 28, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born July 19, 1954, in Huntington, a son of the late Gray and Virginia Paugh Johnson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Johnson. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Elizabeth Johnson and Matthew and Amber Johnson, all of Milton; one sister, Sandy Mollendick of Belpre, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alexis Marie, Cole, Lucas, Miles Johnson. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

