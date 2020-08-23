Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA JEAN CHAPMAN, 85, of Milton, passed away August 4, 2020. She was born October 14, 1934, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Clida M. and Lula Sylva Clagg Chapman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James Chapman. Jean is survived by her daughter, Donna Davidson, son and daughter-in-law, James and Diane Chapman, grandson, Justin Chapman and his wife Rhenda, all of Barboursville. Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dale Barnett. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

