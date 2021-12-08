THERESA JO SWANN ROBERTSON DECKER, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born October 21, 1963, in Lockport, N.Y., while her dad was stationed there with the US Army. In addition to her parents, John and Mary Swann, she leaves behind her husband, Keith Decker, her ex-husband, Rodney Robertson, father of her children, Justin Carl and A’ndrea Lee Robertson, along with four grandchildren she loved dearly, Derick Workman, Rose Myers, Aliera Robertson and Elena Robertson; one brother, Bill (Kelly) Swann of Huntington; one sister, Barbara (Jay) Seggerson of Barboursville; one uncle, James Swann of Columbia, S.C.; also she leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, along with a host of friends. She was a member of Mud River Baptist Church, Ona, W.Va. She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1971. She studied at Marshall University and at the Huntington Junior College. Theresa worked tirelessly at Grace Food Pantry alongside Connie Miller, with whom she became best friends. They were quoted in saying, “We can’t be defeated. We have Jesus.” She took great pride in having the military banners displayed in Barboursville honoring her son, her dad and four uncles for their service to our country. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Theresa will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
