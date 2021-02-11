THOMAS ALLEN NUNLEY, 72, of Huntington, passed away February 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Alan Martin. Burial was in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born June 1, 1948, in Ohio, a son of the late Anes H. and Bertha Dennison Nunley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Marshall Nunley; one daughter, Melissa; stepdaughters, Teresa Dillman of Barboursville and Tina Prewitt of Arizona; stepsons, Everett Dillman Jr. of Ona and Garrick Pridemore of Colorado; and a host of step-grandchildren. Visitation was from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

