THOMAS EMERSON HAWES, 90, of Apple Valley, California, passed away October 11, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born March 26, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William Robert and Fredia Spence Hawes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Hawes, and daughter, Gail Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Garcia of Victorville, California; two brothers, William R. Hawes and James L. Hawes; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

