THOMAS HENRY “TOM” EDWARDS, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1951, in Huntington, son of the late Marion Lee and Angeline Clay Edwards. He was retired from Huntington Plating, where he worked as a Maintenance and Master Electrician. He was a member of the Teamster No. 505. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Miller Edwards; one son and his spouse, Joshua (Rebekah) Edwards of Barboursville; one daughter and her spouse, Kristina (Andrew) Williamson of Scott Depot; two sisters, Sandy (Doug) Stephens of Lake Wylie, S.C., and Joyce (Mike Turner) Edwards of Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

