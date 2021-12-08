THOMAS LEE “TOMMY” ADKINS passed away November 16, 2021, at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but resided recently in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Tommy was born on October 2, 1952, to Rastice Thomas Adkins and Lola Jean Bias, who preceded him in death. He is also predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Lizzie Baker Adkins. Tommy is survived by Debbie Gregory Adkins; their children, Gregory Lee Adkins and Jennifer Leigh Adkins; one sister, Lynette Adkins; one aunt, Nora Pauline Adkins; one uncle, Harry Adkins; along with other loving family members. Tommy enjoyed telling stories, had a huge love of music, motorcycles, fishing, traveling and, most of all, spending time with his family. Funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. on December 9, 2021, at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you