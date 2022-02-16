THURMAN LESTER, 91, of Columbus, Ohio, went home Saturday, February 12, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Pastor Mark Tuggle. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. He was a member and trustee of Columbus First Freewill Baptist Church. He was born December 16, 1930, in Wayne County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lester; parents, Wetzel and Lucinda; and siblings, Ottie, Whitt, Hiram Lee, Tennessee, Stella and Charlie. He is survived by his son, Rod; daughter, Gayle; three grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca and Kevin; two great-grandchildren, Haven and Kyra; brothers, Wetzie and Lonnie; and sister, Norma. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you