TIFFANY DAWN HESS, 41, of Huntington, passed away May 4, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Pete Davidson. She was born March 17, 1981, in Huntington, a daughter of Juanita Roe Arbaugh and Leo (Buddy) Arbaugh of Huntington; the late Rocky Alan Crum; late paternal grandparents, Alden and Josephine Crum; and late maternal grandparents, Mary and Hezekiah Roe. She is also survived by her daughters, Isabella Sophi Hess and Penny Hayden Hess, both of Huntington, and sister, Briana Crum of Huntington. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

