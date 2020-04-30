TIMMY LEE BECKETT, 56, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away April 25, 2020, at home. He was born September 19, 1963, a son of the late Burrel and Naomi Garrett Beckett. He was also preceded in death by his wife Shelba Kay Beckett. He is survived by two daughters, Tabetha Marcum and Kacey Beckett; one sister, Joyce Campbell; two brothers, David and Mike Beckett; four grandchildren, Aiden, Kendall, Talia and Bella Marcum. Services will be private. Burial will be in Wallace-Mathes Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.