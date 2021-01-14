TIMOTHY LEE HAYNES, 28, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born June 20, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Timothy Rex Haynes of Charleston, W.Va., and Hilda Johnson of Ona. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lester Haynes. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Tracie (Robert) Pauley of South Point, Ohio; one brother, Steven Ray (Maebelle) Haynes of Vinton, Ohio; one nephew, Owen Haynes; one niece, Melody Haynes; and a family friend, Terry Frye. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.