Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TIMOTHY MILLS HARBOUR, 59, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Winston and Reba Harbour. He is survived by his siblings, Diane (Ralph), Brenda, Keith (Dottie), Sherry and Steven, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.