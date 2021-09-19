TINA GALE ADKINS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away September 14, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born August 21, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roy and Virginia Adkins Nicely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Adkins, and one son, Josh Adkins. She is survived by one daughter, Batina Adkins of Branchland, W.Va.; two sons, Jackie “J.J.” Adkins Jr. (Angelina) of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Jonathon Adkins of Branchland, W.Va.; two sisters, Terry and Randy Hughes of Milton and Chasity and Rod Hammond of Huntington; three brothers, Timmy and Mary Sue Nicely of Barboursville, Troy and Violet Nicely of Barboursville and Jason Nicely of Ona; and grandchildren, Zachary Adkins, Haley Adkins, Jackie Adkins III, Leah Ramey, Zacaria Police, Gavin Adkins and Draven Robertson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
