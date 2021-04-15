TINA SARENE LOWE-McCORMICK, 19, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born July 9, 2001, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Fred Damer McCormick of Salt Rock and Jennifer Lowe Adkins of Huntington. She was an employee of Wendy’s. In addition to her parents, she is survived by four sisters, Kiara Hairston McCormick, Jaden McCormick, Destiny Cazad and Micah McCormick; four brothers, Destry McCormick, Jacob Cazad, Austin Lowe and David McCormick; her stepmother, Amber McCormick; her paternal grandmother, Connie Thompson; grandparents, Jeff and Gail Thompson; great-grandparent, David Miller; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Shawn Spurlock, Heather Lowe and Brandon Shipley, Shannon and Charlie Wilson, Nikki McCormick, Larry and Trish McCormick, Jason and Lena McCormick, Wendy Miller and Aiden Thompson; two special cousins, Donna Black and Amanda Henson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
