TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY, 56, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly October 4, 2020. He was born April 21, 1964, the son of Nancie Cunningham Midkiff. He is survived by two daughters, Whittney Handley and Courtney Lawhon; one brother, Troy L. Handley; one sister, Jody L. Cline; one granddaughter, Abigail Lawhon; one niece, McKenzie Cline; one nephew, Hunter Cline; his best friend in the world, his Boxer dog, “Jep”; and a very close friend, Debbie Belt Williams, whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joel Webster and Daphine Lois Cunningham; paternal grandparents, Joseph L. and Jessalee Handley. Also preceding him in death was the man that he considered to be his “Dad,” John B. Frame II, whom he loved very much. Todd loved his family and was very kindhearted. He always called himself a “MaMa’s Boy” and said he was proud of it. He will be missed by all that loved him. There will be no services at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

