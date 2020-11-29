TOMMY EUGENE CLAGG, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1950, in Cabell County, a son of the late Larry and Lea Clagg. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Black and Audrey Blake, and by two brothers, Larry Clagg and Darrell Clagg. Tommy was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. He was retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Clagg; one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Ryan Meadows; four sisters, Patty Davis, Judy Edmonds (Tom), Naomi McComas (Grover) and Arlene Webb (Denver); two grandsons, Isaac Meadows and Caleb Meadows; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

