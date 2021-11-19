TONY CHAPMAN, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born June 14, 1960, in Milton, W.Va., to Lolita Diaz Greenawalt and the late Danny Chapman. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and lifelong Thundering Herd fan. He was a dedicated member of United Steelworkers Local 40 and an employee of Special Metals. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Chuck Greenawalt, and his grandmother, Naomi Diaz. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Summer and Justin Sammons of Lexington, Ky., and son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Carrie Meehling of Huntington, W.Va. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Anje (Tim) Bogott, Florida, Cathy (Kevin) Conaway, West Virginia, Mary (Larry) Drown, West Virginia, and Laura (Pierre) Leautier, Nevada; three grandchildren, Elijah and Ealin Sammons and Emma Meehling; his stepmother, Debbie Chapman, Florida; and nieces and nephews, Jimmy and Jeffery Conaway, Justine and Timmy Bogott, Thomas Drown, Cassie Johnson and Cooper and Wyatt Leautier; and a host of special friends. A memorial visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will be at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mda.donordrive.com or give.marshall.edu. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

