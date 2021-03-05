TONY MICHAEL VANCE, 71, of Barboursville, moved to Heaven on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. We will have a celebration of his life at noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, led by Pastor Chuck Lawrence. But there will not be a graveside service. Mike was born April 22, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Tony and Rinda Caserta Vance. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jason Michael Vance, in 1995; infant sister, Toni Jean Vance, in 1947; sister-in-law, Anita Jordan, and brother-in-law, Don Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynda Brown Vance; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kayla Vance of Barboursville, and a future granddaughter, Scarlett; sister, Anita Vance of Barboursville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Kelli Vance and Sam and Jeannie Vance, all of Barboursville; brother-in-law, John and Beth Brown of Coal Grove, Ohio; sister-in-law, Debbie Eidson of Huntington; brother-in-law, David Brown of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Elaine Brown of Georgia; stepmother, Bonnie Vance of Barboursville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was a businessman and entrepreneur for many years, sharing with everyone whom he knew his love for the Lord. He had a desire to help others just as his father did, always lending a helping hand to those who needed help, a visit or encouragement. Mike loved to be around young people. He led Sunday school classes, youth groups and was the best Santa year in and year out. Mike mentored many people over the years. He was a monumental influence to countless lives, leading them to walking out their purpose in God. He was a father to many, and always had a desire to see the Church thrive. There will also be visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.