TREVA LYNN SULLIVAN, 55, of Lavalette, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by family at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Willis Gibson. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. She was born September 29, 1965, in Huntington, a daughter of Barbara Hammond Adkins of Huntington and the late David Adkins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dannett Adkins. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James Robert “Rob” Sullivan; one daughter, Stephanie Lynn Sullivan (Kyle Braga) of Huntington; and one sister, Mary Adkins of Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
