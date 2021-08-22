TRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born March 16, 1960, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard Smith and Glendora Gue Lett. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice McCoy of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Elva Christine Anderson of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Her favorite activities were traveling throughout the U.S., especially in the motorhome, professional basketball, the Golden State Warriors and all of the Marshall teams. She also dearly loved her Japanese Chins, Mei Mei, Tia and Murphy. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Baylous Cemetery by Minister Danny Evans. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- OL Billy Ross confirms departure from Herd
- More deaths reported in Cabell as COVID-19 hospitalizations cause concern for states
- Lawsuit: Jack Whittaker's ex-wife alleges Greenbrier delegate duped her out of fortune
- Cabell BOE stands firm on decision to keep masks optional
- New game-day experiences added at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for 2021 football season
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
- BUSINESS BEAT: Ryder’s Knives opens in Eastern Heights Shopping Plaza
- Major upgrades for Herd football underway inside Shewey Building
- Cabell BOE calls emergency meeting to discuss mask requirement
- DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER "The Corn Man of Roach"
Collections
- Photos: Back-to-school around Huntington
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Thundering Herd Rally on 9th Street
- Photos: Rails and Ales
- Photos: Freshman move-in at Marshall
- Photos: Readers share their back-to-school pictures
- Photos: Marshall vs. University of Charleston, men's soccer
- Photos: U.S. Economic Development Administration grant presentation
- Photos: The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes