TRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born March 16, 1960, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard Smith and Glendora Gue Lett. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice McCoy of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Elva Christine Anderson of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Her favorite activities were traveling throughout the U.S., especially in the motorhome, professional basketball, the Golden State Warriors and all of the Marshall teams. She also dearly loved her Japanese Chins, Mei Mei, Tia and Murphy. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Baylous Cemetery by Minister Danny Evans. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

