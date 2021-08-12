TYLER SCOTT COYLE, 33, of Barboursville, W.Va., rounded third and headed for home on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born July 5, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Randy and Bronya Snodgrass Coyle of Barboursville. Tyler was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very active in the Barboursville Youth Sports and cherished his football and baseball families. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lindal and Connie Coyle. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Raeanna Garlinger Coyle; one sister, Allyson (Eric) Stewart of Ona, W.Va.; one brother, Justin “Bo” Coyle of Barboursville; his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Linda Snodgrass of Barboursville; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lorna and Roger Garlinger of Wheelersburg, Ohio; an aunt and uncle, Mendy and Troy Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio; two nieces, Emily Stewart and Lexi Clark; one nephew, Jason Coyle; two cousins, Jacob and Ryan Taylor; his “girl Jackie”; and a host of close friends, along with his beloved “baby girl,” Daisy Duke, who will miss him very much. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Following the services at the cemetery, per Tyler’s request, a celebration of Tyler’s life will be held at the American Legion Post No. 177 in Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

