ULONDA ANN MAVETY, 48, of Huntington, passed away June 25, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 6, 1972, in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a daughter of the late Timothy and Karen Road Morgan. She is survived by her husband, George Mavety; four stepchildren, Cassie Lane, Nicole Schoonover, Tiffany Starkey and James Mavety; two brothers, Calvin Morgan and Timothy Morgan; and fifteen grandchildren, Jesse and Gaige Hubbard, Landon, Gage, Keegan, Tadumn and Lilly Schoonover, Hailey Lane, EverRayne Curl, Hunter and Aubreyanna Mavety, Steven, Liberty and Lucas Starkey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

