ULONDA ANN MAVETY, 48, of Huntington, passed away June 25, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 6, 1972, in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a daughter of the late Timothy and Karen Road Morgan. She is survived by her husband, George Mavety; four stepchildren, Cassie Lane, Nicole Schoonover, Tiffany Starkey and James Mavety; two brothers, Calvin Morgan and Timothy Morgan; and fifteen grandchildren, Jesse and Gaige Hubbard, Landon, Gage, Keegan, Tadumn and Lilly Schoonover, Hailey Lane, EverRayne Curl, Hunter and Aubreyanna Mavety, Steven, Liberty and Lucas Starkey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McConnell says new stimulus package may be on the way
- Marshall board to vote to require masks for students; OK budget reductions
- Cabell County Schools wraps up re-entry plans survey
- ROBERT JOSEPH SARGENT
- Herald-Dispatch building in downtown Huntington up for sale
- Cabell County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
- Overdoses, including fatal, increase in Cabell County
- PAUL RUSSELL MCCOMAS JR.
- Study: Environmental conditions found to affect stability of virus that causes COVID-19
- P-EBT cards will reach 230,000 West Virginia students by end of June
Images
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2020
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors
- Photos: Madie Carroll House Opens Up for Heritage Day
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village prepares for July 2 reopening
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Flag Day Ceremony at Huntington Post 16
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center