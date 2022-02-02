VELMA EDITH “EDIE” REYNOLDS, 94, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born June 13, 1927, in Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harrison and Georgia Parsons Gillispie. She is also preceded in death by her nine siblings, her husband, Floyd “Joe” Reynolds, and by her son-in-law, Howard M. Peyton. She is survived by one daughter, Sandra L. Peyton; two sons, Les Reynolds and Rex Reynolds (Judy); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Lana Miller, Traci and Hospice of Huntington for all their love and care. In lieu of flowers ,donations may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Milton, WV 25541. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

