VELVA ADAMS, 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born November 29, 1929, in Wewanta, W.Va., a daughter of the late Zachary Taylor Webb and Eva Toppings Webb. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Wiley Sr.; second husband, Hubert Huffman; third husband, Phillip Adams; one sister, Norma Wiley; and four brothers, George Webb, Benny Webb, Okie Webb and Arlie Webb. She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Richard) Webb of Salt Rock and Ginger (Craig) Attard of Michigan; five sons, Calvin (Jean) Wiley II of Tennessee, George (Sandra) Wiley of Glenwood, John (Leslie) Huffman of Tornado, W.Va., James (Rosa) Huffman of St. Albans and Delmer (Gail) Huffman of St. Albans; two sisters, Minnie Lemiuex of Barboursville and Easter Gilland of Lavalette; one brother, Hurston (Caroline) Webb of Barboursville; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Hurston Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

