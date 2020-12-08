VERNON GRANT EDMONDS, 89, of Huntington, West Virginia, departed this earthly life to be with Jesus on December 5, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 29, 1931, and was the son of the late Erwin Grant Edmonds and Virgie Mae Osborne Edmonds. He was a 1949 graduate of Barboursville High School. He went to work at Fricke Pie Company in 1949 at the age of 18. Later, in 1951, he was employed by C&O Railroad, before moving on to H.K. Porter in 1959. H.K. Porter later became known as Connors Steel, followed by Steel of West Virginia. He retired from Steel of West Virginia in 1995. Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Poynter Edmonds, in 2004, and his beloved daughter, Sherry Edmonds Call, in 2007. He was also preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Carroll Edmonds, in 2007. He is survived by two loving daughters and their spouses, Debbie (Gregg) Childers of Huntington, West Virginia, and Lisa (Brad) Henry of Hurricane, W.Va.; eight grandchildren of whom he was very proud, Kristi Bowen, Brittani (Chad) McComas, Kayla Childers, Justin Henry, Andrew Henry, Taylor Call, Madison Call and Chandler Call; five very special great-grandchildren, Makenna, Landyn and Jaycee Bowen and Adalee and Myla McComas; and a special friend, Bea Cooper. Special thanks to Dr. Jack Kinder and staff and Dr. Dan Snavely, whom he thought of dearly, and his good friend, Ricky Hicks. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family also wants to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- BRIAN KEITH ROSS
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
- Chuck Landon: Loss to Rice will be difficult to forget
- No. 15 Marshall gets cooked by Rice, 20-0
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thu Nativity Scene
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Coal Grove