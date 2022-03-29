VICKI D. RICKARD, 66, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away while surrounded by her family, at 10:41 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born January 16, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., to Sherrill and Jean Jobe Porter. On July 10, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., she married Jim Rickard, he survives. Survivors in addition to her husband are her children, Sheryl (Kurtis) Kliewer of Goshen, Ind., Jay (Amber) Rickard of Middlebury, Ind., and Joey (Abbey) Rickard of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren, Abby, Emily and Savannah Kliewer, Corissa, Abram, Jacob and Grace Rickard, Lux and Ryne Rickard and one expected soon; a brother, Greg (Judy) Porter of Barboursville, W.Va.; a sister, Ladonna (Mike) Stewart of Barboursville, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father. Vicki had been a homemaker and worked for Montgomery Ward and Kohl's in Elkhart, Ind., and at Genie, Inc. in Barboursville, W.Va., with her mother and sister. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and was very faithful in attending all of their events. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street, Middlebury, Ind. There will also be two hours of visitation prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, March 31, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, W.Va. Services will be conducted by Rev. Lloyd Hamblin. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Memorials may be given to Riley's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
