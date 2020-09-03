Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIOLA ETHEL MORRISON MEADOWS, 93, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister David Gladwell officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born June 5, 1927, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arnold and Roxie Gill Morrison. She was a member of Barboursville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Kelsey Meadows, four sisters and two brothers. She leaves behind three children, Dennis and Wilda Meadows, David and Sherry Meadows and Donna Johnson; five grandsons, Aaron and Caroline Roma, John and Alrena Labus, Danny and Billie Meadows, Josh and Teela Roma, Caleb and Shannon Roma; and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

