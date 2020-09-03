VIOLA ETHEL MORRISON MEADOWS, 93, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister David Gladwell officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born June 5, 1927, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arnold and Roxie Gill Morrison. She was a member of Barboursville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Kelsey Meadows, four sisters and two brothers. She leaves behind three children, Dennis and Wilda Meadows, David and Sherry Meadows and Donna Johnson; five grandsons, Aaron and Caroline Roma, John and Alrena Labus, Danny and Billie Meadows, Josh and Teela Roma, Caleb and Shannon Roma; and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
