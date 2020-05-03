VIOLET CONNER MOORE went to meet her Lord on May 2, 2020, at Genesis Putnam Center, Teays Valley. She was a daughter of Oscar Conner and Laura Morris Conner. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milton since 1979 and worked 40 years at the Huntington Manufacturing Company. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lillian Conner; two brothers, Cledith and Edgar Conner; daughter, Carolyn Conner Carter; grandson, Steven Wayne Carter; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Michelle Carter. She is survived by one grandson, Gregory Carter Sr. (Kathy Johnson) of Ona; two great-grandchildren, Steven Carter and Gregory Carter Jr., both of Milton. Special thanks to Sandy, Cheryl and Amber, and the entire staff at Genesis Putnam Center for their love and care of Violet. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Keaton Cemetery, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.