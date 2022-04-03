VIOLET MAE (FOSTER) NANCE, 86, of Titusville, Fla., and formerly of Fort Gay and Salt Rock, gained her heavenly wings and flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2022. She was known to friends and family as Bo. She was born August 29, 1935, to Thomas Foster and Malinda (McGlone) Foster. She was the youngest of ten children. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 64 years, Leslie J. (Joe) Nance Sr., and her parents and nine siblings. She had three children, Renee Porter (Dwight), Leslie J. (Joe) Nance II (Debra) and Latricia Nance (Mike Allen). She had five grandchildren, Joshua Porter, Amanda Morrison, Joseph Nance, Adam Perry, Madison Perry; seven great-grandchildren; a special friend, Jeanne Stephens; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Violet retired from Inland Mutual Insurance Company in Huntington. She graduated from Fort Gay High School and Huntington Business College. She loved to dance and even taught ballroom dancing while attending college. She loved to cook, paint, sew and work on her flowers and garden. She loved and enjoyed her family deeply. She was always ready to help anyone in need. There will be no funeral services at this time; a memorial and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
