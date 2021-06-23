VIRGIL KLINE CARROLL, 99, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, peacefully at his residence. He was born July 11, 1921, in Milton, W.Va., the youngest of nine children to the late “CC” Charles Claudius and Hattie Hall Carroll. He was a retired US Navy veteran, proudly serving in WWII; proprietor of family-owned and -operated Carroll’s Trucking; and an avid golfer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Haner Carroll. He is survived by his son, Claude Anthony “Tony” Carroll of Ona, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting family with services at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. A celebration of Virgil’s life will be held at Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church Street, Milton, at 4 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

