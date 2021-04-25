VIRGINIA ANN JENKINS, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ann was born on December 21, 1935, in West Texas. She was raised by her grandmother, Flora Fletcher Holt, and beloved Aunt Mildred Holt, and came to her adopted home state through her marriage to Worthy Lee Jenkins. She and Lee, as she called him, would travel across the globe while he was in the Air Force. Their stations included England and Washington, D.C. Lee and Ann had two daughters, Anne Renee and Jennifer Lee (Jenny). Ann loved to tell stories of their traveling exploits, she and the girls traveling to Lee’s next station. Ann was the brunt of many stories related to her driving and other idiosyncrasies; she would laugh, too. Lee would retire from the Air Force in the late 1970s. The four would come to West Virginia to live, where Lee was born. Ann would teach and counsel in the Mason County School District. She is remembered fondly by many from Hannan High School. They built a home fit for entertaining on Bryan Creek. Lee, the girls and others would assist. Lee was the eldest of 11. Ann loved each one of his brothers and sisters, and their spouses, and offspring. In these years, when the house was completed, Ann and Lee would host the annual bonfires, sibling dinners, Christmas dinners, far flung friends and the vagabond who came looking for their roots. Ann loved beautiful things, and though she had a difficult childhood, the love of her grandmother inspired her. Ann hung many of her grandmother’s paintings throughout her house. She brought her Aunt Mildred to West Virginia as she was aging and gave her great care. Ann embodied the poet’s words, “Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.” Ann loved Christmas. Her Christmas village was legendary. The train running through it can be seen in our mind’s eye today. Her family was blessed to be in her light and wake. We will miss her so dearly and deeply. Those to cherish her memory are her husband, Worthy Lee; her daughters and son-in-law, Renee Jenkins and Jenny (Jeff) Erwin; her beloved grandchildren, who called her Grandmommy, Jayme Lee (Pat Stapleton) Erwin and Jacob (Faith Fowler) Erwin; her great-granddaughters will know her legacy, Teagan LeeAnn and Taelyn Lyn; her brothers and sisters-in-law also survive: Ernest (Jackie) Jenkins, Dorothy Lester, Christine Cooper, Don (Paula) Jenkins, Mildred (Jim) Day, Herman (Karen) Jenkins and Hershel (Delilah) Jenkins, Inez Jenkins and Peg Jenkins. She was loved by her 23 nieces and nephews, their children and multiple generations beyond that she watched come into the family. Ann will be remembered by friends across the globe. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
