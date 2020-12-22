VIRGINIA CLARE "GINNY" CHAPMAN, 94, of Barboursville, passed away December 18, 2020. She was born November 25, 1926, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Albert and Ann Clare Hunter Stollings. She was a member of the Barboursville First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harvey Chapman, and one son, Larry Chapman. She is survived by her son, Richard Chapman of the Philippines; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation or funeral services, according to Ginny’s directions. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.