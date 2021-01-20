VIRGINIA “JANE” THOMPSON, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 8, 1936, in Beauty, Ky., a daughter of the late Elza and Gertrude Moore Allen. She was a nurse, paramedic and educator. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Ann Mathis (David), one adopted daughter, Susie Millne, one grandson, Travis Payton. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Perdue (Laura) of Barboursville; one sister, Doris J. Chaffins of Charlton Heights, W.Va.; grandchildren, Kristy Lewis (Carl), Melissa Perdue, Patricia Perdue, Kevin and Clay Payton; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.