VIRGINIA LEE SEXTON, 71, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away February 27, 2022, from a short illness. She was born January 1, 1951, to the late Richard and Dorothy Thomasson. She left behind a husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Sexton. She is survived by a brother, Eddie (Rita) Thomasson of Culloden, W.Va.; two nieces, Lisa Ratliff and Kimberly Thomasson; two stepchildren, Shelly (Terry) Stump and Terry (Angie) Sexton; three step-grandchildren, Cory Stump, Austin Stump and Brianna Stump; and several great-nephews, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with family and Marshall football games. She retired from C&P Telephone after 31 years of service. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, W.Va. Pastor Chad Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

