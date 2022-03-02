VIRGINIA LEE SEXTON, 71, of Pounding Mill, Va., passed away February 27, 2022, from a short illness. She was born January 1, 1951, to the late Richard and Dorothy Thomasson. She left behind a husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Sexton. She is survived by a brother, Eddie (Rita) Thomasson of Culloden, W.Va.; two nieces, Lisa Ratliff and Kimberly Thomasson; two stepchildren, Shelly (Terry) Stump and Terry (Angie) Sexton; three step-grandchildren, Cory Stump, Austin Stump and Brianna Stump; and several great-nephews, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with family and Marshall football games. She retired from C&P Telephone after 31 years of service. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, W.Va. Pastor Chad Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-funeral director accused of placing camera in funeral home restroom
- Marshall granted restraining order against Conference USA
- Coal miner killed in accident in southern West Virginia
- Mountain Mama’s Kitchen offers a taste of something different
- Design plans, details on Chesapeake Bypass project shared with community
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Police roundup: Woman ID’d in fatal Milton crash
- Victim of fatal Friday crash was an advocate for the LGBTQ community
- Sun Belt Conference releases Marshall's anticipated 2022 football schedule
- Ordinance to adopt CROWN Act on Huntington City Council agenda
Collections
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show
- Photos: "Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder!" dinner party
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: Pancake breakfast at Barboursville Senior Center
- Photos: Heritage Station’s Mardi Gras Kickoff Weekend
- Photos: Christian Spears introduced as new Marshall Athletic Director
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: Marshall Theatre presents 'Postmortem'
- Photos: Wayne vs. Lincoln County, girls basketball