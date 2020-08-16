Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA MILLS KYLE FERGUSON was taken home to be with our Lord on August 14, 2020. She will be welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Calvin Odell Mills and Susan Martha Hudson Mills, and her eight brothers and sisters. She was born on January 29, 1928, the youngest of the nine children. Virginia’s parents both passed away before she was ten, so she was raised then by her Uncle George Hudson, and then by her sisters and their husbands, Opal and Claude Blankenship and Angie and John Henry Cooper. She worked hard all her life. She was employed at Huntington Manufacturing for 35 years. She loved to sing hymns, go to church and be with her family. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Norma Kyle of Liberty, S.C., and Dale and Becky Kyle of Barboursville; seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Richard (Beth) Kyle, Greg (Robin) Kyle, Ryan Kyle, Eric (Jessie) Kyle, Rachel (Jeff) Lively, Scot (Angie) Kyle and Sara Kyle. She also had 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Zaiden Kyle, one of her great-grandchildren, lived near and got to spend a lot of time with her. She also will be missed by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

