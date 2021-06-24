VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. She was born December 24, 1939, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alderson and Stella Mills Miller. She was a retired cook with the Cabell County Board of Education. She loved to attend church and sing the old hymns there. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Reynolds; four sisters, Marie McChristian, Rachel Wheeler, Rodie Miller and Catherine Miller, and five brothers, William, Wilburn, Walter, Golden and Delbert Miller. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Greg Wilcoxon of Salt Rock; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin “Jerry” and Pam Reynolds and Randall and Dreama Reynolds, all of Salt Rock; three sisters, Martha Triplett of North Carolina, Inez Wheeler of Georgia and Bessie Farley of Branchland, W.Va.; one brother, Isom Miller of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Jessica and Ashley Wilcoxon, Christopher and Sarah Reynolds, Johnathan and Miranda Reynolds, Shanil Sheppard and Brianna Perry; and six great-grandchildren, Elliott, Peyton, Riley, Bentley, Aria and Lincoln. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Chateau Grove for the loving care they gave to their mother. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
