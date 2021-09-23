VIRGINIA SUSAN CONRAD, 85, of Groveton, Texas, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 16, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday at Staten Chapel Cemetery. She was born September 10, 1936, in Ashton, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Walter and Clio Vaughn Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Conrad. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Arnold and her spouse of Arkansas, and Barbara Kutschenreuter and her spouse of Houston, Texas; one son, Carroll Steven Conrad Sr. and his spouse of Huntsville, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at noon with the service to follow, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you