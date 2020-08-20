Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


VIVIAN TENNESSEE MCCLELLAN GLOVER, 63, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away August 18, 2020. She was born June 13, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Stella Lester McClellan Holley. She is also preceded in death by her one granddaughter, Molly Lynn Smith, and her siblings, Charles Roger McClellan, Charlotte Blake, Lena Hedrick and Ann Meade. She is survived by her children, Donald McClellan (Angela Bostrom), Stella Smith, Curtis Smith (Kristee Lambert) and James Edward Smith; two sisters, Ethel Gibson and Violet Davis; one brother, Ronnie McClellan; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.