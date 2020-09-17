WALTER ELWOOD LAWSON, age 79, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord while enjoying God’s beautiful scenery with his loving wife. His career consisted of Coastal Tankliners, Cabell County School Bus Driver and he retired from Teamsters Local 505. He was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church where he worked in the sound ministry. He was also a member of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department for 30-plus years. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Kaye Rimmer Lawson; children and their spouses, Doug and Brenda Lawson and Lisa and Rod Jarvis; grandchildren, Eli and Rebbeka Lawson, Jacob and Jessica Jarvis and Jessica Rose Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Julianna Dawn Lawson and Rylee Grace Jarvis; siblings, Darlas Stutler, Dixie Daniel and Billy Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aretha and Arlie “Shorty” Lawson; and one brother, Roger Lawson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
